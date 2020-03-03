iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $63.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $70.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

