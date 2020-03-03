iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Raised by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Alerus Financial NA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Alerus Financial NA owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $40,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,544,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,272,000 after buying an additional 204,248 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,122,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,243,000 after buying an additional 280,607 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,949,000 after buying an additional 229,860 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 797.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,135,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,211,000 after buying an additional 1,008,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,100,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,385,000 after buying an additional 25,290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $151.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.45. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $143.91 and a 12 month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

