iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Increased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 619.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,730 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $11,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE opened at $119.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.49 and a 200-day moving average of $124.14. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.43 and a 12-month high of $132.10.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.