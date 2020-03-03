JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Mizuho

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on JD. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of JD.Com in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of JD.Com in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Get JD.Com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $43.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. JD.Com has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $43.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 117.03 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.09.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $170.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JD.Com will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 65,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,449,000. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.