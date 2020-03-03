JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) PT Raised to $60.00

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price objective upped by analysts at Benchmark from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JD.Com from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $43.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 117.03 and a beta of 1.23. JD.Com has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $43.09.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.Com will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at $314,813,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,200,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $736,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,221 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in JD.Com by 9.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,949,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,854,000 after buying an additional 164,260 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in JD.Com during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 40.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

