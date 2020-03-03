JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Rating Increased to Buy at China Renaissance Securities

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) was upgraded by equities researchers at China Renaissance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JD. UBS Group upgraded JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on JD.Com from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. DZ Bank began coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

JD opened at $43.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.03 and a beta of 1.23. JD.Com has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $43.09.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.72%. JD.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JD.Com will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in JD.Com during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in JD.Com during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in JD.Com during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in JD.Com by 85.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.Com during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 40.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

