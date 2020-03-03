Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALSMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ALSTOM/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ALSTOM/ADR from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered ALSTOM/ADR from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ALSTOM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get ALSTOM/ADR alerts:

ALSMY opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. ALSTOM/ADR has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50.

About ALSTOM/ADR

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for ALSTOM/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALSTOM/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.