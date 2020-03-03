Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on LEGRAND S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of LEGRAND S A/ADR stock opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46. LEGRAND S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $16.82.

About LEGRAND S A/ADR

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers a range of products and solutions that connect buildings to energy, data, and lighting, such as switches, power sockets, distribution panels, circuit breakers, lighting management products, security systems, trunkings, floor boxes, enclosures, sockets, screen mounts, uninterruptible power supply devices, tubes, ducts, extensions, and others.

