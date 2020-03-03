Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates CHF 18.50 Price Target for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 18.50 price target from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a CHF 26 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 19 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28.50 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 22.50 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 22 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 22.05.

ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

