Jensen Investment Management Inc. Has $705.37 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,472,868 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 196,209 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 7.0% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Microsoft worth $705,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $172.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.01. The company has a market cap of $1,232.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $108.80 and a 1 year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

