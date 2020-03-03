John Laing Group (LON:JLG) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

John Laing Group (LON:JLG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JLG. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.79) price objective on shares of John Laing Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt cut shares of John Laing Group to an “add” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of John Laing Group from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 414.80 ($5.46).

Shares of JLG opened at GBX 353 ($4.64) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. John Laing Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 320.27 ($4.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 403.40 ($5.31). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 360.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 367.68.

About John Laing Group

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

