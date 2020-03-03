John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Sells £8,160 in Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider Adrian Marsh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 408 ($5.37), for a total value of £8,160 ($10,734.02).

LON WG opened at GBX 373.80 ($4.92) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 389.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 380.62. John Wood Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 314 ($4.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 598.60 ($7.87).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 431 ($5.67) to GBX 467 ($6.14) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.74) price objective (up from GBX 350 ($4.60)) on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 512 ($6.74).

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

