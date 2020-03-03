JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) is Abbrea Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $14,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital One National Association bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,182,000. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 30,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

