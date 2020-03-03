Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $29.61.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 254.74% and a negative net margin of 488.08%. Equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,767 shares in the company, valued at $9,186,834.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ran Frenkel sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $49,028.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,066 shares in the company, valued at $594,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,202 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1,133.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 123,951 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 611,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 212,196 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,875,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,570,000 after purchasing an additional 637,357 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 191,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 197.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

