KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of KZMYY opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.41. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $5.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05.

About KAZ MINL PLC/ADR

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

