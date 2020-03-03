KBC Group NV Has $15.52 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,796 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST opened at $309.14 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $215.87 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.83.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.