KBC Group NV Has $15.88 Million Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,182 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.06% of FirstEnergy worth $15,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, November 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

Shares of FE stock opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average is $48.08. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $39.27 and a 12 month high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

