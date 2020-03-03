KBC Group NV Has $15.99 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,020 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.07% of Aptiv worth $15,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 71.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 14.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.75.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $82.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $63.36 and a twelve month high of $99.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.05 and its 200 day moving average is $89.36.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Aptiv’s payout ratio is 18.33%.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

