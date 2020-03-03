Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.67% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $21,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KW. Vision Capital Corp raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 1,611,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,704,000 after buying an additional 990,312 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,663,000 after purchasing an additional 65,225 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 151,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 56,056 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 265,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 27,762 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of KW opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.12. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average is $22.09.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 39.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is 28.21%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

