Key Energy Services (KEGX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.46) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KEGX opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Key Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KEGX shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Key Energy Services in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut Key Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Key Energy Services Company Profile

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

