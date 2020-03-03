KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,647,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,581 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of KeyCorp worth $53,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of KeyCorp to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.13.

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp stock opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.