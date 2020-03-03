Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Keywords Studios from GBX 1,853 ($24.38) to GBX 1,881 ($24.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keywords Studios currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,546.83 ($20.35).

Shares of LON KWS opened at GBX 1,578 ($20.76) on Tuesday. Keywords Studios has a twelve month low of GBX 1,024 ($13.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,880 ($24.73). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,513.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00. The company has a market cap of $983.01 million and a PE ratio of 75.87.

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

