Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €68.00 by Baader Bank

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €68.00 ($79.07) target price by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.86% from the stock’s current price.

KGX has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €60.81 ($70.71).

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €51.18 ($59.51) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($95.14). The business has a 50 day moving average of €57.81 and a 200-day moving average of €55.08.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

