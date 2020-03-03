Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.20-4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.76.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.91.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered Kohl’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.69.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.