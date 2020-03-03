Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Kohl’s updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.20-4.60 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.20-4.60 EPS.

KSS stock opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.40. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $75.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.69.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.