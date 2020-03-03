Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.61. Kohl’s also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.20-4.60 EPS.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $75.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.50%. Kohl’s’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KSS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Kohl’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen cut Kohl’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Kohl’s from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.69.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

