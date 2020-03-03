Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,185 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.47% of Kontoor Brands worth $11,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KTB. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KTB shares. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

NYSE:KTB opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average of $37.56. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.