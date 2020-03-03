Kopin (KOPN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KOPN opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kopin has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

