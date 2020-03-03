Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 735,086 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 91,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.05% of HP worth $15,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 51,713 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in HP by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 800,227 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $16,445,000 after purchasing an additional 361,718 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in HP by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 3,037,091 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $62,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in HP by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 22,465 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HPQ opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.36. HP Inc. has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $23.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.73.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.27.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

