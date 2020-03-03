Korea Investment CORP Has $14.89 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of McKesson worth $14,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.80.

NYSE MCK opened at $150.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $110.52 and a 1-year high of $172.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.06 and a 200-day moving average of $145.34. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.09%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,880.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

