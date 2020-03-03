Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $963.59 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) will announce $963.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $950.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $977.78 million. Lamb Weston reported sales of $926.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year sales of $4.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Sunday, January 5th. ValuEngine lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.86.

NYSE LW opened at $86.65 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $96.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $552,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $317,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $821,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,262 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Lamb Weston by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,925,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $939,901,000 after acquiring an additional 538,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lamb Weston by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,759,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $581,546,000 after acquiring an additional 201,139 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,115,000 after acquiring an additional 36,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,645,000 after acquiring an additional 116,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

