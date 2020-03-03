Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $963.59 Million

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) will announce $963.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $950.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $977.78 million. Lamb Weston reported sales of $926.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year sales of $4.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Sunday, January 5th. ValuEngine lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.86.

NYSE LW opened at $86.65 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $96.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $552,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $317,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $821,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,262 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Lamb Weston by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,925,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $939,901,000 after acquiring an additional 538,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lamb Weston by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,759,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $581,546,000 after acquiring an additional 201,139 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,115,000 after acquiring an additional 36,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,645,000 after acquiring an additional 116,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamb Weston (LW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply