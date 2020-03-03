Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 5,664 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 631.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 949.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,501,000 after purchasing an additional 101,673 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 14.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 108,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 35.8% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,090,000 after purchasing an additional 83,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.30.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.05, for a total value of $1,869,037.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,596 shares in the company, valued at $16,121,179.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.80, for a total transaction of $3,238,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,500 shares of company stock worth $39,717,338. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock opened at $331.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.88 and a twelve month high of $340.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.51.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.57 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

