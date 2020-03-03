Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 39,682 TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.06% of TriNet Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TriNet Group by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,699,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,743,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,243,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in TriNet Group by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 66,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,640,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Murphy sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $67,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,909 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,974 over the last ninety days. 37.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $54.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.41. TriNet Group Inc has a 1 year low of $48.69 and a 1 year high of $76.92.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.73 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

TNET has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

