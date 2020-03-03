Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 139.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,035 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,431,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $253,663.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 609,202 shares of company stock valued at $28,521,767 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

