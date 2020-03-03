Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $1.71 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 117.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,054 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 75,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 15,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CFG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a target price (up from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.05.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.00. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

