Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 282.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,080 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 27.9% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in Citigroup by 9.5% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citigroup from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.97.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $67.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.19. The company has a market capitalization of $133.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

