Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $2.06 Million Position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 129.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,449 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Nielsen by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 472,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 193,762 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Nielsen by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 605,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 168,400 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Nielsen by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Nielsen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 583,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Nielsen by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,691,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792,233 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on NLSN shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Nielsen to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

NLSN opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a positive return on equity of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Nielsen’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

In related news, CEO David W. Kenny purchased 55,400 shares of Nielsen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 655,792 shares in the company, valued at $11,856,719.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

