Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 911.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,597 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.11% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATGE. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 393,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,764,000 after acquiring an additional 34,206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,072,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,503,000 after buying an additional 267,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 664.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,529,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,497,000 after buying an additional 1,329,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $51.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adtalem Global Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Thiago Aguiar Sayao sold 1,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $40,684.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,830 shares in the company, valued at $54,424.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

