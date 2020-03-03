Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $1.86 Million in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 165.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,669.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $115.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.00. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 52 week low of $89.55 and a 52 week high of $133.25.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 18.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.90, for a total value of $1,169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,647,294.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,045,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

