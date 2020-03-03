Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $2.17 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 58.2% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $137.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.35. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.26 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.37.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

