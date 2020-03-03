Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $2.33 Million in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,706 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,681 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in F5 Networks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,134 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,599 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.4% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 5,243 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $121,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,328.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $487,426.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,288,670.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,009 shares of company stock worth $732,191. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FFIV stock opened at $120.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.15 and a 1-year high of $168.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFIV. Zacks Investment Research raised F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen cut their target price on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on F5 Networks to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on F5 Networks from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.65.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

