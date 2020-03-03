Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,429 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 11,836 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.23% of Zumiez worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 616.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ZUMZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zumiez from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Zumiez from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

Zumiez stock opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $684.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.98.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Zumiez had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $264.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 48,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $1,635,983.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,604,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,593,363.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 16,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $583,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,136 shares of company stock worth $3,064,243. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

