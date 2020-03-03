Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 161,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 273,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 21,978 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd stock opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Profile

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

