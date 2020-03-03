Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $2.15 Million Investment in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 123,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.54% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

HQL opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

