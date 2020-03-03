Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $2.25 Million Investment in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 95,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 290.8% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 123,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 92,026 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 10.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 533,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,601,000 after purchasing an additional 49,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 18.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000.

Shares of FPF stock opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $24.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

