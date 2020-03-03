Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 406,312 Shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd (NYSE:IRR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd (NYSE:IRR) by 3,921.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,312 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000.

Shares of NYSE:IRR opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.97. Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $5.56.

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd Profile

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy, natural resources, and basic materials industries.

