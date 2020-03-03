Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,905 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,956,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,849 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,711,006 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $415,652,000 after acquiring an additional 113,056 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,236,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $247,062,000 after acquiring an additional 45,360 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,899,681 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $255,839,000 after acquiring an additional 86,900 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,807,834 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $247,735,000 after acquiring an additional 50,485 shares during the period. 76.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,887.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,603.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,879,808.84. Following the transaction, the president now owns 66,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,356.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,181,347 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $80.56 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.03 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $89.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

