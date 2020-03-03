Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 192,716 ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 192,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 13,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000.

In other news, Director Robert D. Agdern bought 5,734 shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,344.52.

CTR stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.94%.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

