Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 53,427 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,427 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,290,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $449,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,806 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,350,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $269,034,000 after buying an additional 454,441 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,130,795 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $224,387,000 after buying an additional 82,395 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,550,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,025,000 after buying an additional 269,846 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,298,942 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $193,941,000 after buying an additional 251,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.03.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GM. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark began coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on General Motors from to in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.