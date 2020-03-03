Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 189,907 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 339.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,627,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after buying an additional 7,436,475 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,982,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,100,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,074 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,732,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,877 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,109,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,272 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HST. ValuEngine raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,841,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.27. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

